WATCH: Maymay performs 'Di Kawalan' on 'ASAP'

MANILA — Maymay Entrata set the "ASAP" stage on fire as she performed her latest single "'Di Kawalan."

A fierce Entrata shared the stage with Enchong Dee, Jameson Blake, and Joao Constancia to perform the song that she released over a month ago.

A song about self-worth, "'Di Kawalan" also marked a new image for Entrata as a performer as she took on an edgier look for a pop act.

