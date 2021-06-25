PNoy malalim ang pagmamahal sa musika, ayon kay Noel Cabangon
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 25 2021 08:47 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol, TV PATROL TOP, PNoy, Noynoy Aquino, Benigno Aquino III, death PNoy, tribute, obit, obituary, obit PNoy, tribute, lamay, Noel Cabangon, musika
- /video/news/06/25/21/tito-noy-mas-istrikto-pa-sa-magulang-ng-mga-pamangkin
- /news/06/25/21/sandiganbayan-convicts-immigration-officials-plunder
- /news/06/25/21/bam-aquino-says-pnoy-served-as-tapat-na-pangulo
- /news/06/25/21/ilang-supporters-nagpunta-sa-ateneo-para-sa-huling-sulyap-kay-pnoy
- /overseas/06/25/21/more-than-39-million-dead-almost-180-million-infected-with-covid-19-worldwide