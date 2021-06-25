Home  >  Entertainment

TV Patrol

PNoy malalim ang pagmamahal sa musika, ayon kay Noel Cabangon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 25 2021 08:47 PM

Inalala ni Noel Cabangon, isa sa pinakamalapit na kaibigang singer ni dating Pangulong Ninoy Aquino, ang malalim nilang pagsasama sa musika. Bukod sa "Kanlungan," hinanda na rin ni Cabangon at iba pang singers ang mga paboritong kantang aawitin sa kanyang memorial. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 25 Hunyo 2021

