Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Piolo Pascual bibida sa kaniyang unang horror film

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 20 2023 08:23 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Ibinahagi kay Darren Espanto ng direktor ng "Elemental" ang kaniyang inspirasyon sa paggawa ng nasabing bagong Disney-Pixar movie. Samantala, magsisimula na ang shooting para sa first horror film ni Piolo Pascual. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Martes, 20 Hunyo 2023
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   Piolo Pascual   pelikula   Mallari   Elemental   Darren Espanto  