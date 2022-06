Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Gary Valenciano sang his new single at the "ASAP" Natin 'TO" stage on Sunday.

"Pwede Pang Mangarap" holds a message of hope.

Dubbed as the Mr. Pure Energy, Valenciano is a mainstay performer of "ASAP Natin 'To."

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday