Lovi Poe says she's excited for people to watch 'Flower of Evil'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 19 2022 11:21 PM
ASAP, Lovi Poe, Flower of Evil
- /video/life/06/20/22/kilalanin-batang-may-angking-galing-sa-fire-dancing-at-acrobatics
- /video/life/06/20/22/yumaong-hayop-maaaring-i-preserve
- /video/life/06/20/22/patapong-gulay-muling-naibebenta-ng-pulot-vendors
- /entertainment/06/19/22/k-pop-girl-group-itzy-is-newest-bench-endorser
- /spotlight/06/19/22/revisit-rizals-life-to-avoid-distorting-his-legacy