MANILA — Actress Lovi Poe on Sunday thanked the production team behind her upcoming series "Flower of Evil."

After her performance of "god is a woman" by Ariana Grande, Poe highlighted how the team behind the series made it one of the best experiences in her career.

"It’s been amazing. Ako, all my life, I’ve been dreaming to do something as beautiful as this and working with such an amazing production," Poe said.

Poe said she can't wait for viewers to see the show this June as they have put their A-game for the series.

"‘Yung effort na binigay nung bawat isa sa set namin talagang magiging proud ka eh just to be part of it and I’m sure makikita ‘yun lahat ng mga manonood natin because everyone’s been amazing and teamwork talaga," she said.

"It’s not just because of the actors na makakasama ko rito, it’s because of everyone on set."

