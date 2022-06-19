Father's Day ipinagdiwang sa 'ASAP Natin 'To'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Ipinagdiwang ngayong Linggo sa "ASAP Natin 'To" stage ang Father's Day sa pangunguna ng mga haligi ng tahanan na kabilang show.

Nagpasalamat si Ogie Alcasid sa kaniyang mga anak at asawa niyang si Regine Velasquez na aniya'y nagpapasaya sa kaniya.

"It’s the day that we celebrate being a dad… Thank you to all our kids who make me feel happy as a dad and to my wife, too," ani Alcasid.

"Siyempre, hindi ka rin magiging tatay kung wala ako," pabirong tugon ni Velasquez. "Oo nga eh, thank you for allowing me to be a father," dagdag pa ni Alcasid.

Para kay Nyoy Volante, ang kaniyang pamilya rin ang kaniyang sandigan: "Siyempre, pamilya ko kasi ‘yun ‘yung nagbibigay saysay sa aking pagiging tatay."

Alay naman ni Gary Valenciano ang pasasalamat sa lahat ng mga amang nagtaguyod ng kanilang mga pamilya.

"None of us fathers feel deserving enough to have the wife that we have and the children that we have. And I guess on behalf of all the fathers pati ‘yung mga tatay ng mga cameramen at staff members and band members, we just give God the glory for the families that we have," ani Valenciano.

Bilang tribute sa mga ama, inawit ng mga 'ASAP' performers ang "Lean on Me" ni Bill Withers, "I'll Stand by You" ng The Pretenders, at "Stand by Me" ni Seal.

Mapapanood tuwing tanghali ng Linggo ang "ASAP" sa mga sumusunod na platform: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV at cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), at TFC (overseas subscription).