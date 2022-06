Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from PTV

MANILA — The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) has organized its first international film festival to honor the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community, in line with the Pride month celebration.

"PeliKULAYa" will feature local and international movies, and short documentaries that would give light and information on the plight of the LGBT community, FDCP chair Liza Diño said.

The festival started from June 10 and will end on June 26.

"It is a film festival showcasing the different stories... ng ating LGBT [community]... para makita nila ang buhay ng iba't ibang miyembro ng LGBT," Diño said of the project, which she also calls "personal", in a televised briefing.

Diño and husband Ice Seguerra, who identifies himself as a transgender male, are members of the LGBT community.

The official hopes that the festival would serve as a "vehicle" to help government listen to the community's call for equal protection under the law.

"Ang dami pa ngayong struggles na kinakaharap... Mas maraming dayalogo at discourse ang kailangang mangyari para marating natin, maatim ng community na ito ang enabling laws para lalo silang maproteksyonan at mabigyan ng equal rights," she said.

The film entries include Hilary Swank's "Boys Don't Cry," critically-acclaimed "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," and local films such as "Big Night," and "Gameboys: The Movie."

