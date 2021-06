WATCH: Kim Chiu, Maymay Entrata in charming 'Da Coconut Nut' performance

Watch more in iWantTFC

Kim Chiu and Maymay Entrata teamed up on the "ASAP" stage Sunday to perform the pre-debut song of P-pop girl group BINI.

Chiu and Entrata showed off their charms as they sang and danced to "Da Coconut Nut," BINI's hit remake of a song by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab.

BINI debuted last Friday by dropping the music video for its single "Born To Win," which garnered over 100,000 views on YouTube within hours after its release.