Andrea Brillantes may hirit tungkol sa pag-ibig sa 'It's Showtime'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 12 2023 08:07 PM

Game na nakipagkulitan si Andrea Brillantes sa segment ng "It's Showtime." Sunod-sunod naman ang hirit ng aktres tungkol sa pag-ibig. May kinalaman kaya ito sa nababalitang hiwalayan nila ni Ricci Rivero? Nagpa-Patrol, Gretchen Fullido. TV Patrol, Lunes, 12 Hunyo 2023

