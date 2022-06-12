Home  >  Entertainment

Pinoy pride bumida sa Independence Day number sa 'ASAP'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 12 2022 01:34 PM

Pinoy pride ang ipinamalas ng Kapamilya stars sa star-studded na opening number ng "ASAP Natin 'To" ngayong Linggo, sabay sa pagdiriwang ng ika-124 na Araw ng Kalayaan ng bansa.

Full force ang "ASAP" performers sa opening number, kung saan kumanta at sumayaw sila sa mga awiting may temang pagmamalaki sa pagiging Pilipino.

Kasama rito ang "Ako Ay Pilipino" ni Kuh Ledesma, "Mga Kababayan" ni Francis Magalona," "Pinoy Ako" na theme song ng programang "Pinoy Big Brother," "Posible" ng Rivermaya, "Mangarap Ka" ng After Image," at "Bebot" ng Black Eyed Peas.

"Ang sarap ng pakiramdam na maging isang malayang Pilipino. Happy, happy Independence Day sa ating lahat," pagbati ni "Mr. Pure Energy" Gary Valenciano kasunod ng pag-perform ng "Bebot" kasama si Darren Espanto.

"Sana lagi nating maisaisip, maisapuso ang diwa ng kalayaan. Maging inspirasyon sana ang ating nakaraan upang tayo'y maging mas mabuting mga Pilipino para sa kinabukasan," dagdag niya.

Mapapanood tuwing tanghali ng Linggo ang "ASAP" sa mga sumusunod na platform: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV at cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), at TFC (overseas subscription).

