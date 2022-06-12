Louie Ocampo celebrates birthday at 'ASAP'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Filipino composer Louie Ocampo celebrated his birthday early at the 'ASAP Natin 'To' stage, with veteran and new singers paying him tribute through some of his songs.

Regine Velasquez and Zsa Zsa Padilla led the pack in singing 'It's Over Now' by Joey Albert and 'Tell Me' by Side A. They were joined by Belle Mariano, Alexa Ilacad, Maymay Entrata, and Anji Salvacion.

After their performance, Ocampo looked back when he wrote "Tell Me" for a girl.

"Alam mo, habang tumutugtog ako kanina, when they were singing, parang nag-flashback. Isipin mo, 1984, I wrote 'Tell Me' for someone their age. Talagang grabeng mag-flashback, 'di ba?" he said.

Asked for his wish, Ocampo said: "Actually, simple lang eh. Good health. Maybe, longer life if possible. Happiness and to see my apos when my kids get married and have their own children."

"Life is simpler now, simpler things in life, just be happy. And work, of course, to write more music," he added.

"Simple man person lang ako. I have to thank God for giving me another year. So life is simpler, life is happy, let’s be happy."

Ocampo, who currently appears as a Tawag ng Tanghalan sa Showtime judge, will be marking his 62th birthday on June 21.