MANILA — Angela Ken led music newcomers Sab and Trisha Denise with an acoustic take on P-pop group BGYO and BINI's collaboration song "Up" at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage.

Both BINI — composed of Jhoanna, Maloi, Stacey, Mikha, Sheena, Colet, Gwen, and Aiah — and BGYO — consisting of Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki — trained under the Star Hunt Academy for two years before being launched as P-pop groups.

Since their respective debuts, the two groups have become among the most recognizable names in P-pop, with a passionate fanbase dubbed Bloom and ACEs.

