MANILA — Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte on Sunday led the stars of their latest series "Love in 40 Days" at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage.

Andalio and Alonte sang "Magmahal Muli" by Sam Milby and Say Alonzo, and thanked the viewers of their series on their first week.

They were joined by Benedix Ramos, Andi Abaya, and Kobie Brown all of whom expressed their gratitude for being chosen to be part of the cast.

"Love in 40 Days" airs from Monday to Friday on all ABS-CBN platforms at 10 p.m.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).