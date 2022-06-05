Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Actress Belle Mariano on Sunday celebrated her 20th birthday with her on-screen pair Donny Pangilinan at "ASAP Natin 'To".

Pangilinan joined Mariano singing her song "Kahit Na, Kahit Pa", making it the number 1 trending topic on Twitter.

"Ang wish ko ay happiness, happiness for me and for all of you and sa lahat ng nagmamahal sa'kin and sa lahat ng mahal ko," Mariano said.

Pangilinan had a sweet message for Mariano: "Sobrang proud ako sa'yo, grabe. Na-witness ko ang buong journey mo, simula ng He's Into Her."

"I'm so excited for what the future has to offer you pa kasi grabe 'yung na-achieve mo ngayon and grabe pa ang maa-achieve mo. And I'm so lucky that I get to be here by your side."

