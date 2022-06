Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — ASAP Natin 'To on Sunday paid tribute to the late actress Susan Roces with songs of hope and from projects where she played iconic roles.

Gary Valenciano led the stars with "Ang Probinsyano" songs like "Ililigtas Ka Niya," "Huwag Ka Nang Umiyak, and "'Di Ka Nag-Iisa."

They also sang classics like "Sa'yo Lamang" and Tanging Yaman."

Roces, who would have turned 81 on July 28, died last May.

Dubbed the “Queen of Philippines Movies,” Roces rose to fame in the ‘50s and went on to become the foremost leading lady of local cinema.

As a screen veteran, she remained visible on screen, most recently as the well-loved Lola Flora in the long-running primetime series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

