Home > Entertainment 'Memejesty' concert ni Vice Ganda, napuno ng unkabogable performances ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 03 2023 07:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Pinatunayan ni Vice Ganda na isa siya sa mga unkabogable performers pagdating sa live concert scene. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Sabado, 3 Hunyo 2023. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: Vice Ganda concert concerts performances concert scene /news/06/03/23/marcos-jr-i-want-to-be-be-known-as-someone-who-helped-filipinos/overseas/06/03/23/erdogan-to-be-sworn-in-for-3rd-term-as-turkish-president/business/06/03/23/more-govt-funds-to-social-programs-with-maharlika-fund-dbm/sports/06/03/23/pba-on-tour-magnolia-eludes-nlex-to-stay-undefeated/sports/06/03/23/tennis-alcantara-moriya-capture-m25-jakarta-title