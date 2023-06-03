Home  >  Entertainment

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

'Memejesty' concert ni Vice Ganda, napuno ng unkabogable performances

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 03 2023 07:36 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Pinatunayan ni Vice Ganda na isa siya sa mga unkabogable performers pagdating sa live concert scene. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Sabado, 3 Hunyo 2023. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Vice Ganda   concert   concerts   performances   concert scene  