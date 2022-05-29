Home  >  Entertainment

Sino ang tatanghaling 'Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10' big winner?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 29 2022 08:30 PM | Updated as of May 30 2022 05:16 AM

Ngayong gabi na malalaman ang big winner ng “Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10.” Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Linggo 29 Mayo 2022. 
 

