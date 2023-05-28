Home  >  Entertainment

Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves may handog sa Bb Pilipinas candidates

May 28 2023

Kokoranahan ngayong gabi ng Linggo ang mga bagong reyna sa Binibining Pilipinas 2023. May handog namang music video sa mga kandidata ang mga host na sina Catriona Gray at Nicole Cordoves. Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Linggo, 28 Mayo 2023

