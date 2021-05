WATCH: BGYO performs 'Di Maiwasan' on 'ASAP'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — Filipino pop group BGYO had "ASAP" viewers swooning as it performed a cover of the song "Di Maiwasan."

The 2018 track was originally sung by Hashtags, the resident boy group of noontime variety show "It's Showtime."

Earlier this month, BGYO debuted on Billboard's Next Big Sound chart, which tracks "the fastest accelerating artists during the past week, across all major social music sites, statistically predicted to achieve future success."

