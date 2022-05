Watch more News on iWantTFC

Onscreen couple Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino performed a duet on the "ASAP" stage on Sunday, to promote their upcoming film.

Gutierrez and Avelino sang "Pelikula," originally by Janine Teñoso and Arthur Nery.

The two are starring in "Ngayon Kaya," a romance film scheduled for release in June.

"Ngayon Kaya" comes amid speculation surrounding Gutierrez and Avelino’s real-life relationship.

The two, who starred in the ABS-CBN series "Marry Me, Marry You," have become increasingly open about their rumored romance, by sharing snaps of each other on social media with sweet captions.