Darren Espanto channels Black Eyed Peas in 'ASAP' birthday celebration

MANILA — Singer Darren Espanto channeled American group Black Eyed Peas during his 21st birthday celebration at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage.

In her performance, Espanto danced to tracks like "Pump It," "Hey Mama," and "Let's Get it Started."

"I'm just thankful for another year po bo be able to celebrate my passion, my music, and my love for everyone around me," he said.

"Wish ko po is for good health siyempre and more blessings po in my career."

