Boboy Garrovillo, Jim Paredes grace 'ASAP' stage

MANILA — OPM singers Boboy Garrovillo and Jim Paredes of Apo Hiking Society graced the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage opening on Sunday.

Garrovillo and Paredes sang "Doo Bi Doo" and "Kung Gusto Mo, Gusto Ko Pa" and danced with the "ASAP" family.

VST & Company members Male Rigor and Monet Gaskell also joined them with numbers like "Tayo'y Magsayawan" and "Swing."

The Boyfriends' Joey Abando was also present and sang "Dance With Me" while Carlos Parsons, Pete Gatela, and Yujin Baydal of Hagibis danced to "Katawan."

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).

