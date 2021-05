WATCH: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano in 'Byahe' duet

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — The trending tandem of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano graced the "ASAP" stage Sunday, performing a duet of John Roa's "Byahe."

Pangilinan and Mariano also promoted their highly anticipated series "He’s Into Her," which is scheduled to premiere at the end of the month.

Both actors thanked their fans for constantly having them "trend" on social network Twitter even before the premiere of "He's Into Her."

Nearly 2 years since the project was first announced, “He’s Into Her” is finally premiering on May 30, Sunday, at 8:45 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, and TFC.

Directed by Chad Vidanes and based on the books by Maxine Lat, the series will run for 10 episodes until July.

iWant TFC users will have early access two days earlier on May 28, Friday, also at 8:45 p.m. The same applies for the rest of the episodes.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).