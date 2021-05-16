Home  >  Entertainment

'Feel Good Pilipinas' hatid ang nakakaindak na tugtog, good vibes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 16 2021 07:14 PM

Tuloy-tuloy ang pagpapakalat ng good vibes kasabay ng paglulunsad ng bagong Kapamilya summer dance craze na "Feel Good Pilipinas." Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 16 Mayo 2021

