Watch more News on iWantTFC

Darren Espanto and Jona channeled retro as they joined forces on the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage on Sunday.

The duo sung and danced to "Cold Heart," a 2021 disco-pop track originally performed by English singers Elton John and Dua Lipa.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).