KathNiel nakipag-reunion sa mga beteranong direktor

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 12 2022 10:01 PM

Reunited sa isang espesyal na dokumentaryo sina Kathryn Bernardo at Daniel Padilla at 3 batikang movie directors. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe.

TV Patrol, Huwebes, 12 Mayo 2022