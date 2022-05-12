Home  >  Entertainment

KathNiel nakipag-reunion sa mga beteranong direktor

May 12 2022

Reunited sa isang espesyal na dokumentaryo sina Kathryn Bernardo at Daniel Padilla at 3 batikang movie directors. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 12 Mayo 2022

