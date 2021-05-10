Home  >  Entertainment

Mother's Day greeting ni Matteo Guidicelli kay Mommy Divine agaw-pansin

Posted at May 10 2021 10:35 PM

Sa pagdiriwang ng Mother's Day, agaw-pansin ang pagbati ni Matteo Guidicelli sa ina ng asawa niyang si Sarah Geronomo na si Mommy Divine. Sinariwa naman ng ilang first-time moms ang kanilang pregnancy journey habang mayroon ding buntis ulit. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Lunes, 10 Mayo 2021

