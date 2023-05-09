Home  >  Entertainment

KathNiel naging tampulan ng tukso sa kasal ni Cathy Garcia Molina

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 09 2023 08:31 PM

Ikinuwento ni Daniel Padilla ang nakakakilig na eksena nila ng girlfriend na si Kathryn Bernardo sa kasal ng direktor na si Cathy Garcia Molina noong isang linggo. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Martes, 9 Mayo 2023. 
