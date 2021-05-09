MNL48 performs on 'ASAP,' trends on Twitter

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — Filipino idol girl group MNL48 graced the "ASAP" stage Sunday in a performance that had their ecstatic fans talking on Twitter.

MNL48, the "sisters" of Japanese idol group AKB48, sang and danced to their song "Bingo."

The appearance on the noontime concert show sparked excitement among fans, with the hashtag #MNL48onASAPNatinTo and phrase "MNL48 ASAP EXPLOSIVE" making it to the top trends of Twitter Philippines early Sunday.

MNL48 is set to join the other teams of the AKB48 Group for the AKB48 Group Asia Festival 2021, a virtual concert on June 27.

