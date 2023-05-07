'ASAP': Regine Velasquez, Janella Salvador belt Adele hits

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Regine Velasquez and Janella Salvador melted the hearts of fans as they sang hit tracks of award-winning singer Adele.

On the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage, Velasquez and Salvador sang the viral hit song "Hello" and "All I Ask" from Adele's "25" album.

"25" got 5 Grammys which includes Album of the Year and Song of the Year for "Hello" in 2017.

