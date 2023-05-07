'ASAP Greatest Showdown' honors Sarah Geronimo hits

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The "ASAP Natin 'To" family honored Sarah Geronimo during their "Greatest Showdown" segment.

Joining the line up are Gary Valenciano, Angeline Quinto, Ogie Alcasid, Darren Espanto, Erik Santos, Martin Nievera, and Regine Velasquez.

Some of the songs they performed include "Forever's Not Enough," "Dahil Minahal Mo Ako," "I Still Believe In Loving You," "Sino Nga Ba Siya," "How Could You Say You Love Me," "If Only," and "Isa Pang Araw."

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).