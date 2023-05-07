'ASAP Greatest Showdown' honors Sarah Geronimo hits
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 07 2023 06:05 PM
ASAP, Sarah Geronimo, showbiz news, celebrity news
- /entertainment/05/07/23/bakit-patok-ang-fpjs-batang-quiapo-sa-takilya
- /news/05/07/23/degamo-massacre-toll-climbs-to-10-as-another-victim-dies
- /life/05/07/23/flores-de-mayo-ibinalik-sa-tacloban-city
- /entertainment/05/07/23/maymay-entrata-celebrates-birthday-with-boyfriend-on-asap
- /news/05/07/23/fuel-released-into-sea-as-ship-capsizes-off-bataan