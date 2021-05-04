Home  >  Entertainment

Pinoy-Austrian singer sasabak sa 2021 Eurovision

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 04 2021 08:52 PM

Isang singer na may lahing Pinoy ang napiling kumatawan sa bansang Austria para sa prestihiyosong 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. Kasabay ng karangalang ito, kinondena ng mang-aawit ang hate crime sa mga Asyano. Nagpa-Patrol, Rose Eclarinal. TV Patrol, Martes, 4 Mayo 2021

