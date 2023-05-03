Home  >  Entertainment

OPM hits tampok sa 'The Four Kings and A Queen' concert

Posted at May 03 2023 07:17 PM

Ngayong weekend na ang concert ng "The Four Kings and A Queen," tampok ang mga haligi ng OPM. Samantala, ngayon pa lang, inaabangan na ng fans ang salpukan ng summer bodies sa Bikini Ball ng Star Magic. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 3 Mayo 2023

