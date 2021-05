WATCH: Gary V., Iñigo Pascual sing, dance to 'Di Bale Na Lang'

Watch more in iWantTFC

Gary Valenciano and Iñigo Pascual offered a fresh collaboration on "ASAP Natin 'To" on Sunday, teaming up to perform one of the veteran singer's hits.

Valenciano and Pascual wowed the viewers of the noontime concert program as they performed the '80s song "Di Bale Na Lang," even showing off their moves in a dance break.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).