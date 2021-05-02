Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola sinagot ang negatibong komento ng netizens

Watch more in iWantTFC

Magkasama para sa isang heart-to-heart talk ang mag-amang Julia Barretto at Dennis Padilla, na umamin sa ilang isyu ng kanilang pamilya. Sinagot din from the heart ng mag-asawang Luis Manzano at Jessy Mendiola ang ilang negatibong komento ng netizens. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 2 Mayo 2021