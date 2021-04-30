Home  >  Entertainment

Sunshine Dizon sa pagiging Kapamilya: ‘A new season in my life’

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 30 2021 08:58 PM | Updated as of May 01 2021 06:54 PM

Kapamilya na ang award-winning actress na si Sunshine Dizon. Ibinahagi naman niya ang kaniyang excitement sa trabahong sisimulan sa ABS-CBN. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe TV Patrol, Biyernes, 30 Abril 2021. 

