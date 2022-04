Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Jodi Sta. Maria on Tuesday recreated the now-viral remix of her "The Broken Marriage Vow" dialogue made by content creator AC Soriano.

Doc Jill's (Sta. Maria) confrontation with Lexy's parents and Gio made waves online following Soriano's remix with "Satisfaction" by Benny Benassi.

In a press conference, Sta. Maria gamely delivered her lines "your daughter is sleeping with my husband" to the tune of the song.

Sta. Maria said she enjoyed Soriano's spoof and even praised him after his Instagram Live performance.

"I just told him na to keep making people happy, continue what you’re doing. Thumbs up ako sa ginawa niya. Nakakatuwa talaga," she said.

— with reports from Josiah Antonio and MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News