Regine Velasquez on 53rd birthday: 'I'm blessed'

MANILA — OPM singer Regine Velasquez celebrated her birthday with her "ASAP Natin 'To" family with a singing session.

In her birthday set, Velasquez sang tracks such as “I’ll Always Love You,” “Longer,” “More Than You’ll Ever Know,” and “Love Is All That Matters.”

"Regine is for me rightfully (R), (e) empathetically, (g) gorgeously, (i) irresistibly, (n) notoriously, (e) everything to me, you are," her husband Ogie Alcasid said.

Velasquez said that she doesn't have any wishes as she is already blessed with the people around her.

"Wala na akong mahihiling kasi I’ve been really, really very blessed. I have a wonderful husband, I gave great friends, wonderful people to work with, and of course my son, and my family," she said.

Alcasid and Velasquez, both regulars of "ASAP Natin 'To," are set to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary this December.

They have a son, Nathaniel James, who turned 11 last November 8.