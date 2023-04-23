Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Nagpasiklab sa "ASAP Natin 'To" stage sina Maris Racal at Awra Briguela nitong Linggo.

Pretty in pink si Racal sa mga awitin ng BINI habang nagpakita naman ng mga ballroom dance moves Briguela.

Nagkasama kamakailan sina Racal at Briguela sa Summer Metro Manila Film Festival movie na "Here Comes The Groom" na nanalo ng 4 na gantimpala.

Mapapanood tuwing tanghali ng Linggo ang "ASAP" sa mga sumusunod na platform: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV at cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), at TFC (overseas subscription).