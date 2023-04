Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — OPM singers Janine Berdin, Jeremy Glinoga, and Jason Dy shared their new tracks on the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage on Sunday.

Berdin gave fans another reason for a "hugot" moment with her new single “Bagay Nga Tayo Pero” while Glinoga served another love track titled "Bini."

Dy also performed his new song "Ulit-ulit," his first with Star Magic.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).