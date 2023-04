Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — OPM legends Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera, and Janno Gibbs gave fans a treat with a Bobby Caldwell tribute at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage on Sunday.

They sang Caldwell's songs like "Heart of Mine" and "What You Won’t Do for Love."

Nievera was honored to be in the presence of Gibbs and Alcasid. "I’m standing in between two of the small brothers. I’m in royalty right now. I should be the smallest big brother."

Alcasid also looked back on working with Gibbs: “I think it was the best of times working with my brother.”

