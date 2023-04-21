Home  >  Entertainment

'Bridgerton' spin-off 'Queen Charlotte' mapapanood sa Mayo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 21 2023 07:48 PM

Mapapanood na ng Pinoy fans ang 'Bridgerton' spin-off na 'Queen Charlotte.' Ayon sa bida ng serye, maraming mapupulot na aral ang mga manonood tungkol sa pag-ibig, pamilya, at katatagan. Nagpa-Patrol, Joefer Tacardon. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 21 Abril 2023. 
 

