'Four Sisters Before the Wedding' patok sa Netflix PH

Numero uno sa streaming platform na Netflix Philippines ang pelikula ng ABS-CBN Films na "Four Sisters Before the Wedding," ang prequel ng iconic 2013 movie na "Four Sisters and a Wedding." Laking pasasalamat ng mga stars ng pelikula. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 21 Abril 2021