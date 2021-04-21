Home  >  Entertainment

TV Patrol

'Four Sisters Before the Wedding' patok sa Netflix PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 21 2021 09:26 PM

Numero uno sa streaming platform na Netflix Philippines ang pelikula ng ABS-CBN Films na "Four Sisters Before the Wedding," ang prequel ng iconic 2013 movie na "Four Sisters and a Wedding." Laking pasasalamat ng mga stars ng pelikula. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 21 Abril 2021

