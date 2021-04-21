‘Bulaklak’ to burlesque: Viva Hot Babes’ Sheree bares more as evolving performer

Watch more in iWantTFC

Known to most as a member of the pop culture favorite Viva Hot Babes, Sheree has charted over the past two decades numerous career transitions, from actress to DJ — and now a burlesque performer.

Sheree considers the genre her latest passion, and a culmination of her experience as part of the iconic group, and training as a singer, pole dancer, and painter.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Sheree recalled watching a show in Paris as the spark that set her on the path to “L’Art De Sheree,” her own burlesque concert scheduled on April 24, Saturday, via KTX.ph.

Crediting her time in the Viva Hot Babes for helping her “embrace my sensuality,” Sheree described her burlesque show as the most daring she has gone as a performer — but emphasized that the genre is an art which also requires discipline.

Joining her in “L’Art De Sheree” are former members of the Viva Hot Babes; her former partner, theater actor Gian Magdangal; pole and aerial dance group Beast House; and “Pilipinas Got Talent” finalist Johnny Villanueva and winner Kristel de Catalina.