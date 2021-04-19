From Travis to Tupe: Gerald Anderson stars in 11th teleserye since ‘PBB’ launch

Watch more in iWantTFC

Fifteen years since his showbiz breakthrough via “Pinoy Big Brother,” Gerald Anderson now counts 11 lead roles in a teleserye, from Travis in “Sana Maulit Muli” to Tupe in “Init sa Magdamag.”

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Anderson recalled numerous factors aligning for him that made him a household name — his reality-show launch, his popular tandem with Kim Chiu, and being entrusted with successive primetime series.

But Anderson, now 32, emphasized the importance of matching luck and favor with hard work, saying that while fame was instant for him, his longevity in the business was a matter of discipline and dedication.

“Tayong Dalawa,” he recounted, was a turning point in his career. By then — his third teleserye, in 2009 — Anderson started regarding acting as a passion, and each succeeding project as a “challenge” to better himself.

Anderson’s latest challenge, “Init sa Magdamag,” marks new firsts for him as an actor, he said, noting its “lock-in” filming across six months, and its entirety being canned prior to airing.

“Init sa Magdamag,” which also stars Yam Concepcion and JM de Guzman, premieres April 19 on ABS-CBN platforms, including Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live.