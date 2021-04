'ASAP' pays tribute to late OPM icon Claire dela Fuente

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – "ASAP" paid tribute to the late Claire dela Fuente by having Kapamilya singers perform some of the OPM icon's hits.

Zsa Zsa Padilla and Klarisse de Guzman sang Dela Fuente's "Sayang", while Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, Jed Madela and Erik Santos performed her cover of "Something In Your Eyes," originally by Richard Carpenter and Dusty Springfield.

After the performance, Dela Fuente's sons Gregorio "Gigo" and Gracielo "Mick" de Guzman, appearing virtually on the show, thanked their mom's supporters.

"We'd like to thank everyone who has ever listened to my mom's song or ever reached out to her. She loved what she did, she loved singing," Gigo said.

"Thank you for being a big part of our mom's life and for making sure she looks back with no regrets," he added.

"I'm still speechless at the end of the day from the outpour of support from all of the fans, friends in the industry," said Mick.

Dela Fuente, who rose to fame in the 1970s with her jukebox hit "Sayang," passed away in late March due to cardiac arrest.

She was also tagged as the "Karen Carpenter of the Philippines" during the peak of her singing career.