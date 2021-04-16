Home  >  Entertainment

TV Patrol

Cast, crew ng 'Walang Hanggang Paalam' nagbalik-tanaw kasabay ng finale

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 16 2021 10:05 PM

Nagbalik-tanaw ang mga artista at crew ng seryeng "Walang Hanggang Paalam" bago ang pagtatapos ng serye ngayong Biyernes. Isa sa mga hindi nila malilimutang pagsubok ay nang malamang hindi nabigyan ng prangkisa ang ABS-CBN habang sila ay nasa taping. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 16 Abril 2021

