Home  >  Entertainment

TV Patrol

'Moments we live for': Julia, Gerald todo-post ng kanilang sweet escapades

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 14 2021 09:52 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Matapos aminin ang kanilang relasyon, todo-post ang magkasintahang Julia Barretto at Gerald Anderson ng kanilang sweet getaways. Sa pinakahuli nilang escapade, sabay silang nanghuli ng mga isda. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 14 Abril 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   Julia Barretto   Gerald Anderson   couple   showbiz   showbiz couple   controversial couple  