Angelica Panganiban desididong magretiro na sa paggawa ng mga teleserye

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 14 2021 07:59 PM

Sa huling linggo ng teleseryeng "Walang Hanggang Paalam," lubos ang pasasalamat ng cast sa nakuha nilang suporta sa gitna ng ilang balakid para maitawid lang ang serye. Sinagot naman ni Angelica Panganiban kung ito na nga ba ang huli niyang teleserye. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 14 Abril 2021

