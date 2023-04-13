Dolly De Leon, Kathryn Bernardo sanib-puwersa sa pelikula
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 13 2023 08:49 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol, TV Patrol Top
- /sports/04/13/23/csb-san-beda-keep-spotless-records-in-asiabasket
- /entertainment/04/13/23/pamu-pamorada-gives-birth-to-first-child
- /business/04/13/23/marcos-jr-ph-has-enough-rice-supply-amid-rising-prices
- /news/04/13/23/list-some-naia-flights-diverted-to-clark-other-airports-due-to-bad-weather
- /sports/04/13/23/uaap-agyei-lifts-ateneo-past-feu-in-rainy-football-match