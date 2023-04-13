Home  >  Entertainment

Dolly De Leon, Kathryn Bernardo sanib-puwersa sa pelikula

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 13 2023 08:49 PM

Sasabak sa bagong pelikula ang award-winning international actress na si Dolly De Leon kasama si Kathryn Bernardo. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 13 Abril 2023 

